Poland Moves to Bar Foreign Ownership of Media, Discovery Vows to Take Action on Under Trade Treaty

By Naman Ramachandran
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long day of debates, the lower house of the Polish parliament has voted in favor of a bill that proposes to prevent non-European ownership of Polish media companies. Discovery Inc., which has the largest investment of any U.S. company in Poland through its ownership of TVN Group, has vowed to take legal action to block the move under the terms of the longstanding bilateral trade treaty between the U.S. and Poland.

