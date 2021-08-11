Poland Moves to Bar Foreign Ownership of Media, Discovery Vows to Take Action on Under Trade Treaty

Discovery, Inc. on Thursday announced that it has formally notified the Polish government that it will take legal action against it under the bilateral investment treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of Poland. Discovery claims that Poland’s right-wing government is unfairly targeting the Discovery-owned Polish network TVN in an effort to force the American broadcaster out of the country and to silence TVN’s popular all-news channel TVN24, one of the few networks that regularly criticizes the Warsaw government. On Wednesday, the Polish parliament narrowly passed a new bill that would restrict foreign ownership of Polish television channels, banning...