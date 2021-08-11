Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Volunteers needed for statewide litter sweep

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 11-25. Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

