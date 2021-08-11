Poll: 59 percent approve of the CDC's handling of the delta variant

A majority of voters approve of the way The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been handling the delta variant spread, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

Fifty-nine percent of registered voters in the Aug. 4-5 survey said they approve of the way the CDC has been handling the spread of the Delta variant throughout the country while 41 percent said they disapprove.

Eighty-three percent of Democratic voters said they approve of the health agency's handling of the delta variant along with 54 percent of independents.

By contrast, 62 percent of Republican voters disapprove of the CDC's handling of the delta variant spread throughout the country.

According to estimates from the CDC, the delta variant accounts for at least 93 percent of coronavirus in the U.S.

Two months after saying otherwise, the CDC has reversed it's guidance and now says fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, due to updated data about the new strain of the coronavirus.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 1,103 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.95 percentage points.

—Gabriela Schulte