Family visits resume next month for some Virginia inmates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Families will be able to visit inmates again at nine Virginia correctional facilities next month.

The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it will open nine pilot sites for in-person family visits on Sept. 1 and officials expect these visits will resume at all facilities by Oct. 1. The department reopened all correctional facilities to attorneys and court officials, embassy and consulate officials last month and this month all facilities were opened to religious visitors and volunteers.

The sites that will open for family visits on Sept. 1 are St. Brides, Greensville, Buckingham, Green Rock and Keen Mountain correctional centers; Caroline and Patrick Henry correctional units; Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women and Nottoway Work Center.

Fully vaccinated inmates and probationers can meet with members of the public in person. Video visits are available to unvaccinated inmates. Visitors 12 and over must receive a negative result from a rapid antigen test to visit an inmate or probationer in person.