Durand CUSD Defying Illinois School Mask Mandate
The Durand School District is defying a state order requiring masks in all Illinois schools. The district sent an announcement out yesterday saying masks would be optional and subject to parental choice. The policy allows students who are vaccinated to go unmasked and only recommends masks for unvaccinated students. Masks will still be required while using school transportation and at all indoor sporting events. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the universal school mask mandate August 4th.www.qrockonline.com
