Tracking Pileups on Battery Charging Route to Drive Performance
Newswise — Because of their high storage capacity, metal oxides are a promising class of potential conversion-type electrode materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries. Conversion-type electrode materials undergo conversion reactions; when they react with lithium ions, they get converted into entirely new products. Today’s commercial batteries are based on a completely different mechanism called intercalation.www.newswise.com
