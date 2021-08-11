Cancel
Letter to the editor: Commentators spout political jargon to sound knowledgeable

By Ralph Ragsdale Silverthorne
Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtually every endeavor, whether it be a vocation or hobby, comes with a special language to learn. Non-doctors do not understand doctor language. There are languages for lawyers, engineers, seamstresses, cooks, race car drivers — you name it. Everywhere you look, there are endless acronyms to deal with, such as FEMA, YMCA, NASA, MSC, NASCAR, SSA, VA, NBA and so on. Aside from acronyms, there are words and phrases to learn in a particular field or you will not be believed as knowledgeable. In the field of politics, the jargon has caught my attention. If you do not learn the language yourself, you can’t follow the discussion, it seems.

