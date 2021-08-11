Letter to the editor: Commentators spout political jargon to sound knowledgeable

When we have medical professionals telling us succinctly not to question them or their colleagues and berating us for doing so, it speaks volumes about the level of grift the medical profession is participating in. Pfizer and Moderna are grifting billions from the government, which then turns around and allows physicians and nurses to grift off it. How many of Anthony Fauci’s buddies have had cars, trips and even country club memberships paid for since the pandemic started? I would bet a significant number of them. It is absurd, and it is one of the true tragedies of the past 18 months. It is time for the medical profession to come clean and focus its efforts on the true problem of COVID-19: the left’s desire to have absolute control without dissenting opinion.