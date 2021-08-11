Cancel
Minnesota State

Walz Mandates MN State Workers Get the Coronavirus Vaccine or Get Tested

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz announced today that state agency employees will be required to show proof of vaccination or participate in regular testing before returning to the workplace. State agency employees working in person will be required to show proof of vaccination and attest to their vaccination status by Wednesday, September 8. Employees who are not vaccinated will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week in order to work on-site at all public workplaces around the state. In a statement Walz said “Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the Delta variant does not derail our economic recovery. The state is leading by example and working to get our public employees vaccinated to protect themselves, their coworkers, and their communities. With this action, we’re joining businesses and colleges across the state who have taken this important step, and I urge other employers to do the same.” “With the Delta variant rising across the state, Minnesotans deserve to feel confident in their safety and security in the workplace,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep our workers safe, and I encourage all state agency employees to get their shot as soon as possible.”

