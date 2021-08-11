Taking a puffin cruise with the Weather Channel
Here’s another one of those adventures I got myself into. The Weather Channel — America’s foremost cable and online weather service—– has sent film crews all over the country, preparing for a new travel series that will air soon. They were in the Acadia National Park area last week, capturing the beauty and adventure that Down East Maine has to offer. One of those adventures was a visit to the Atlantic puffin colony on Petit Manan. They needed an expert, and I got the call.bangordailynews.com
