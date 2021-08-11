Cancel
Video Games

Sonic & Tails Announced For Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

By David The Lurker
Sonic Retro
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, we all know it’s Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary. But did you know that Super Monkey Ball turns 20 this year? That’s right, those rolling simian’s are celebrating their own milestone, and in a moment of corporate synergy, the two franchises are colliding. That’s right, both Classic Sonic and...

sonicretro.org

Comments / 0

#Bananas#Sonic The Hedgehog#Banana Blitz Hd#Jet Set Radio#Sega
