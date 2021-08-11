Sonic & Tails Announced For Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Over a decade ago, Spelunker HD debuted and it completely wowed certain gamers so let's explore this brand new Deluxe iteration. Back in 2010, I downloaded Spelunker HD as soon as it released for PS3 and it got its hooks into me right away. For the unfamiliar, you play as a little fellow who explores underground caverns in order to find treasures while trying not to bite the dust. Unfortunately, everything is out to get him and he's more fragile than he looks as anything from bat droppings to shallow holes can end his life in an instant. This high degree of challenge completely captivated me back in the day and after playing Spelunker HD Deluxe, I fell in love with it all over again. I remember playing lengthy online sessions with a handful of other random hardcore Spelunker fans while experts showed newbies where all the treasure was and everyone worked together to unlock doors, clear the way, and rescue anyone who needed help. To me, this is where the gameplay shines brightest and after 11 or so years have passed; I must say that it's as satisfying as ever.