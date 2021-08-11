Cancel
Not Much Has Changed With The Taliban, Says Noted Journalist

By Mary Louise Kelly
WFAE
WFAE
 6 days ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with journalist Ahmed Rashid about the Taliban and what they're after in Afghanistan.

WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

Politics
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
The Independent

CNN reporter claims Taliban militant was about to ‘pistol whip’ cameraman before another intervened

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that Taliban militants were prepared to “pistol whip” a field producer for the network before a fellow fighter intervened and prevented an attack.“Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol-whip him, and we had to intervene and scream, and it was actually another Taliban fighter who came in said, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that. They’re journalists,” Ms Ward reported from Kabul on Wednesday.“There was a consistent stream of gunfire,” Ms Ward said earlier describing the situation in the Afghan capital. She added that her...
U.S. PoliticsEsquire

This Video of Afghans Desperately Clinging to a US Plane Is Horrifying. We'll All Forget About It Soon Enough.

Donald Trump was always correct about the need for the United States to leave Afghanistan. He just announced plans to do so haphazardly, on impulse, as if primarily thinking about how all this would play out across one news cycle. If Joe Biden has a longer view of things, or had a more significantly developed plan for the withdrawal, it has not been readily apparent over the last few days. The United States has failed and abandoned huge numbers of Afghans who aided in the invasion and occupation, at least in part because of the current administration's overestimation of the Afghan security forces' capabilities and commitment and an underestimation of the Taliban's.
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...
The Hill

Afghanistan will be Asia's first narco-state

The Taliban once again control Afghanistan, which means they also control the world’s premier source of opium. The Rand Corporation recently asked “What might happen to Afghanistan if demand for its opiates dropped off sharply and permanently” because illegally manufactured fentanyl displaces heroin? Rand argues the market forces that drive a shift from heroin to fentanyl — which is potent, easy-to-produce, and inexpensive — may reduce revenue to farmers, local politicians, and the Taliban, weakening the organization, which even before it took control derived much of its revenue from drugs.
Axios

Taliban says co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Afghanistan

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, the militant group's political leader, arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than two decades, according to a Taliban spokesperson. Why it matters: It's still unclear who will lead the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as president, but Baradar is widely...
POTUSFox News

Trump barred from Twitter, but Taliban spokesman tweets away

Twitter’s standards were called into question on Sunday after users pointed out that a key Taliban spokesman has been using the platform to give updates about the group’s advance within the country while former President Trump’s account remains permanently suspended. Zabihullah Mujahid’s account is not verified but has nearly 280,000...
WorldBoston Globe

The Taliban seizure of Afghanistan was long — and invisible — in the making

December 2001. Kandahar, the de facto Taliban capital, was quiet. Pickups adorned with rocket-launchers dashed through the windblown streets, as anti-Taliban militiamen followed leads on weapons caches or a last Talib holed up. I was in one of those trucks. I was reporting for National Public Radio. It was Ramadan....

