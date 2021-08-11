Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The L Word: Generation Q: Season Two Ratings

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original L Word series ran for six seasons on Showtime but the world has changed quite a bit in the decade that’s followed. How long will this new iteration last? Will The L Word: Generation Q be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. The L Word: Generation...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leisha Hailey
Person
Katherine Moennig
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
Jennifer Beals
Person
Jacqueline Toboni
Person
Donald Faison
Person
Griffin Dunne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The L Word#Generation#Showtime#Dvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Grace and Frankie: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Where will the characters end up by the end of the seventh season of the Grace and Frankie TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grace and Frankie is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, we know season seven is the end). Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the seventh season episodes of Grace and Frankie here.
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS DFW

‘A Lot Of Relationships Develop That You Weren’t Expecting’: Katherine Moennig & Leisha Hailey On Season 2 Of ‘ The L Word: Generation Q’

(CBS Local)– “The L Word: Generation Q” returns to Showtime for season two on Sunday, August 8 at 10pm EST/PST and that means that fans will get to see Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey and the rest of the crew back together again. The original series “The L Word” made its debut in 2004 and ran for six seasons on Showtime and the new iteration of the series made its debut in 2019, which was 10 years after the final episode of the original series aired.
TV Showstvseriesfinale.com

Departure: Season Two Viewer Votes

What is behind this newest transportation disaster in the second season of the Departure TV show on Peacock? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Departure is cancelled or renewed for season three. Peacock and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Departure here.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Oregonian

Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony; ‘The L Word: Generation Q’; ‘Fantasy Island’: ‘Reservation Dogs’: TV This Week

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: The games conclude with the closing ceremony from National Stadium, in Tokyo. (5 p.m. Sunday, NBC) “The L Word: Generation Q”: The sequel to the original show returns for a second season, bringing back cast members including Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moenning, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi), Leo Sheng and Jacqueline Toboni. (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime)
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Family Game Fight!: Season One Ratings

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have each had successful scripted TV shows on NBC. But, how will their Family Game Fight! series perform in the ratings? Will this newcomer be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A competition series, Family Game Fight! was inspired by Bell and Shepard’s...
EntertainmentNewsweek

Jennifer Beals on How 'The L Word: Generation Q' Celebrates the 'Entirety' of its LGBTQ+ Characters

"We can clearly see how crucial it is to hear and to see one another's stories." When The L Word first premiered on Showtime in 2004, portrayals of queer characters were rare and one-sided. "So often the narrative of queer identity is centered in the pain that's experienced by that otherness," says Jennifer Beals, star of the original series and the reboot, The L World: Generation Q, entering its second season (Showtime, August 6). "Those narratives are really reductive and harmful. Generation Q primarily centers around romantic love and joy and pain within that." Part of the longtime appeal of these characters is how well-rounded they are. "It's like other shows celebrating the characters in their entirety, they're just as messy as any character in a straight cis soap. That's huge." An important part of the reboot for Beals was the inclusion of even more diverse stories. "When you start talking about culture and you want to push things forward, you have to do it with your character. If you're not doing it through character, it's not interesting." The pandemic impacted the filming of the second season of Generation Q, but ultimately Beals believes it benefited the show. "It helped unify us, and it changed the aesthetic of the show, I think for the better."
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Q-Force Season 1 Release Date, Cast, and More – /Film

Netflix’s new gay spy-comedy series, Q-Force, revolves around a group of spies who have been quietly disowned by their bosses and placed on the sidelines after the main character, Steve, officially comes out. Sent away on a dead-end assignment to West Hollywood, Steve assembles his own team and, as with any spy story worth telling, these misfits decide to go rogue and force the issue themselves. Hijinks inevitably ensue. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Q-Force.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Eight Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Brooklyn Nine-Nine being cancelled this time around since it’s already been announced that season eight is the end. This show has never drawn big ratings but it still has a devoted core audience. Could it be revived for a ninth season or a movie someday? Stay tuned.
EntertainmentElle

How to Advocate for Yourself in the Workplace, as Told By The L Word: Generation Q’s Bette Porter

There are three types of L Word fans: people who identify with Bette Porter, people who want to be with Bette Porter, or people who are a bit of...both. Jennifer Beals has been embodying the iconic power-lesbian character since the show first premiered in early 2004, and today she serves as an executive producer on the Showtime follow-up The L Word: Generation Q. During the past 17-plus years, Beals has seen Bette through several heartbreaks, breakups, and make-ups. She has ushered Bette through her life’s biggest changes: losing a parent, becoming a parent, marrying and divorcing the love of her life, losing her sister, a mayoral run, and raising a teenager. But one of Bette's most enduring (and endearing) consistencies? She can put a man in his place faster than practically any other character onscreen.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will this crew go where no one has gone before in the second season of the Star Trek: Lower Decks TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Star Trek: Lower Decks is cancelled or renewed for season three. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks here.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Superstar: Season One Ratings

The Superstar series comes from ABC News and features new interviews as well as footage from the network’s large archives. It’s likely one of the cheaper-to-produce shows on the network but will the ratings be high enough to justify another round of episodes? Will Superstar be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Horror Stories: Season Two; FX on Hulu TV Series Renewed

The scare will keep coming to FX on Hulu. The American Horror Stories show has been renewed for a second season. The first season of seven episodes kicked off on July 15th and will finish on August 19th. A supernatural horror drama series, the American Horror Stories TV show is...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Other Two: Season Two Poster and Teaser Released by HBO Max (Watch)

Season two of The Other Two is coming soon to HBO Max. The streaming service has released a poster and a trailer to tease the second season of the series. Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Molly Shannon, and Ken Marino star. The series follows two siblings with average lives who have to deal with their younger brother becoming a huge success via the Internet.
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

The First Four Episodes of 'Grace and Frankie' Season 7 Are Out Now

Netflix practically invented the concept of streaming content bingeing, giving fans the opportunity to watch whole seasons of their favorite shows like The Crown and Bridgerton as fast as humanly possible. Which makes the news that the streaming giant has decided to surprise fans by debuting the first four episodes of the seventh and final season of the hit comedy Grace and Frankie even more of a shock.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Superstar: Season Two? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Superstar TV show features rare footage and intimate details about the mavericks who shaped American culture. Subjects include Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor. The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy