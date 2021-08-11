CNBC Transcript: Small Business Administration’s Isabella Guzman Speaks with CNBC’s Kate Rogers During the CNBC Small Business Playbook Event

Stimulus Check fit the fourth round has been largely demanded for a long time. All the American citizens strongly demanded the provision of further money. However, no such news has been confirmed by the government. Despite all the fuss about direct payment, there is certainly more money waiting to be grabbed. The Child Credit Tax money has already hit the Americans. They will continue to be rolled out for the rest of the year. Let us explore the various sources of financial aids and also investigate the possibility of Stimulus Check 4.