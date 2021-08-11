Stop the Violence Program schedules back-to-school, vaccination event for Saturday in Fairmont

Courtesy photo | LaShawna Watson Baker

FAIRMONT — A local community activist is inviting the public to attend a back-to-school event at Fairmont Community Park on Saturday and to get vaccinated while they are there.

LaShawna Watson Baker, CEO and founder of Stop the Violence Program Inc., is still recovering from a three-week stint in the hospital in July after contracting COVID-19. During her stay she was placed on two life-support machines: a ventilator and an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine.

She told WPDE-TV news that the virus led to pneumonia, which wreaked havoc on her lungs. She was released Aug. 2 and has continued to heal at home. For now, Watson Baker must use a walker to get around as she continues to recover.

“I think that people should consider taking the vaccine shot,” Watson Baker said.

The novel coronavirus attacks people differently and she is using her story to urge other people to get vaccinated, Watson Baker said.

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the Stop the Violence Programs’ 4th annual back-to-school event.

During the event that will take place at the park on Fisher Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., people ages 12 and older can be vaccinated, she said. Everyone who receives the vaccine will get a $100 gift card. The vaccines will be given by medical workers from South Robeson Medical Center and Robeson County Health Department. School supplies and book bags also will be given out at the event.

Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards and other police department personnel will be serving free hot dogs and hamburgers. A DJ will provide music and entertainment.

Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp shared words about the Stop the Violence Program in a Facebook post on Tuesday, inviting community members to the event.

Kemp wrote, “They are engaged in many outstanding and worthwhile events to help youth in our community. I hope you will buy some school supplies or offer a monetary donation toward this great cause.

“Food, fun, music, and free COVID vaccination shots will also be on hand at this event. Hope to see you there.”

Donations can be made Saturday by dropping items off with organization members at the park at 2 p.m., Baker Watson said.

Each year, the event serves about 250 children. The organization couldn’t hold the event this past year because of COVID-19, she said.

“I would like for people to come out, and wear your mask, and come and get the kids school supplies,” Baker Watson said.

Watson Baker thanked people across the county who prayed for her recovery.

An event was held July 23 in Fairmont, during which community members prayed for her recovery. She said it was a powerful feeling to know that people of all races across the county were praying for her healing.

“Everything was done through the grace of God, and I just thank everybody for those prayers,” she said. “Those prayers is what brought me back.”