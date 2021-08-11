Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

FedExCup Playoff Bubble: Where Big Names Need to Finish in Greensboro

By Kevin Reid
Posted by 
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLJGA_0bOpdcUW00
Adam Scott reacts to his putt on the 8th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PGA Tour’s 2021 regular season ends this week with the 82nd edition of the Wyndham Championship. Only the top 125 will qualify for The Northern Trust, the opening leg of the FedExCup playoffs.

According to the PGA Tour, going back to 2007, nine players have qualified for all 14 FedExCup playoffs: Charley Hoffman, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III, Justin Rose and Ryan Moore.

Hoffman (30), Mickelson (54), Watson (71) and Snedeker (93) are all guaranteed a 15th straight postseason. Howell is not in the field, and will miss the playoffs for the first time in the FedExCup era.

The other four are on the bubble and have some work to do: Scott (121), Kuchar (124), Rose (138) and Moore (142).

Here’s where they need to finish to crack the top 125, and keep their streak alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41w96b_0bOpdcUW00
Justin Rose prepares to hit his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial CC on May 30, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Tom Pennington via Getty Images)

Four Seeking 15

121. Adam Scott – The 2013 Masters winner is in at the moment but a top-40 finish would lock him in.

124. Matt Kuchar – Kuchar is also in at No. 124 but if he were to miss the cut he’d likely get knocked out of the postseason. A top-30 finish would seal the deal.

138. Justin Rose – The classy Englishman sits in 138th place and will need a top-10 finish to qualify for the playoffs.

142. Ryan Moore – The 2016 Ryder Cup member is ranked 142nd and will need a top-6 finish to punch his ticket to Liberty National.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIq2h_0bOpdcUW00
Rickie Fowler looks on from the 13th green during the first round of The PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Other Notables on the Playoff Bubble

130. Rickie Fowler The fan favorite needs a 21st or better finish. Otherwise he’ll miss the playoffs for the first time in his career.

140. Francesco Molinari – The 2018 British Open winner sits 140th and will need a top-6 to move on.

161. Jason Dufner – The 2013 PGA winner will need a top-2 finish or his season ends.

171. Jim Herman – The Wyndham defending champ also will need a top-2 finish or his season is over.

Comments / 0

Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

141
Followers
156
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Bubba Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pga Tour#The Northern Trust#Englishman#Liberty National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Dustin Johnson Locks Up Team USA Ryder Cup Spot

The Ryder Cup announced that Dustin Johnson has qualified for the 43rd Ryder Cup, joining Collin Morikawa as locks for Team USA. This will be DJ’s fifth career Ryder Cup appearance – only missing the 2014 matches in Scotland – since his rookie campaign in 2010 at Celtic Manor in Wales.
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

FedExCup Playoffs Will Decide U.S. Ryder Cup Team

The 43rd Ryder Cup Matches are being held next month at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The top six players in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings automatically make the Steve Stricker-led team. Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson have clinched two of the six spots, so there are four available. The current...
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Kevin Kisner Eyes Ticket to East Lake For Tour Success in 2022

On Sunday in Greensboro (NC), Kevin Kisner breathed life into his underwhelming season by winning the Wyndham Championship. The 37-year-old Kisner went low on the weekend and then won an epic six-man playoff with a birdie on the second overtime hole. He did well to even reach that second playoff hole, as he botched his approach on the first extra hole, but got up-and-down, nearly holing an immaculate pitch.
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

6 Storylines Ahead of The Northern Trust

The 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season came to a close with last week’s Wyndham Championship, which appropriately, given the direction of the Tour in recent months, ended with a jaw-dropping six-man playoff. Now comes the postseason. The top 125 golfers who accumulated the most FedExCup points over the course of...
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

AIG Women’s Open Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

The 2021 LPGA Tour major season ends this week at the iconic Carnoustie Golf Links with the 2021 AIG Women’s Open. A field of 144 world-class golfers will take to the famed links, located at the mouth of the Barry Burn on the coast of the North Sea, and attempt to hoist the season’s final major trophy.
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

The 2021 Northern Trust Power Rankings

A thrilling 2020-2021 PGA Tour season, which has recently been marked by blown leads and compelling playoffs, concludes over the next three weeks with the extremely lucrative FedExCup playoffs. The first of the three legs begins this week with The Northern Trust contested at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey...
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Kevin Kisner Wins in Wild Playoff at Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship: Wrap-UpOver the past several months, the 2021 PGA Tour season has erupted into the Year of the Playoff. It was appropriate that their regular-season finale ended in a crazy, six-man affair. GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 15: Russell Henley of the United States waves on the 18th green...
Pro Golf Weekly

Winner’s Circle: Kevin Kisner Claims OT Victory at the Wyndham Championship

On Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Kisner shot a final-round 66 to join a six-player playoff, which incredibly did not include wire-to-wire leader Russell Henley who bogeyed the final hole to fall out of first place for the first time all week. The playoff did include Kisner, Adam Scott...
Pro Golf Weekly

Russell Henley Maintains Lead at Wyndham Thru 54 Holes

Russell Henley wasn’t lighting up the scoreboard as he’d done the previous two rounds at Sedgefield Country Club, but a 1-under 69 was good enough to secure a three-shot lead after 54 holes of the Wyndham Championship. After sleeping on a four-shot advantage, the 32-year-old Georgian played somewhat conservatively on...
SportsPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Golf Gear: Callaway Epic Super Hybrids

“It flies like a driver, sounds like a driver, but it’s a hybrid,” Callaway says in a promotion for its new Epic Super Hybrids describing them as having the “DNA and technology of a driver,” and incorporating the highest level of technology they have ever put in this category of clubs.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Final Stretch: The 2021 PGA Tour Money Title Race

With just three PGA Tour events remaining before the Tour Championship, we thought we’d look at how the race for the 2021 season’s money list champ is shaking out. Aided by two big wins (WGC-Workday, British Open), Collin Morikawa is the current top money maker with a little over $7 million in earnings. With no one inside the top-10 teeing it up this week in Greensboro, coupled with the TOUR Championship not counting towards official money, the opening two legs of the playoffs (The Northern Trust and BMW Championship) will ultimately determine the money list champion.
Pro Golf Weekly

Ariya Jutanugarn Leads Scottish Open By 3 Shots at Halftime

Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 6-under 66 on Friday and will enter the weekend at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open with a three-shot lead. The 25-year-old Thai, who won the 2018 Scottish Open, finished her second day at Dumbarnie Links with one bogey offset by seven birdies including five gains on her final seven holes to secure the halftime lead on 9 under.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Russell Henley Leads in Greensboro After Weather-Delayed Day One

Russell Henley opened with a bogey-free 8-under 62 and was the clubhouse leader at the Wyndham Championship when play was suspended due to darkness. The 32-year-old Georgia native finished his first day in Greensboro with an eagle and six birdies, highlighted by a three-hole stretch of eagle-birdie-birdie on Nos. 5, 6 and 7 and then three closing gains on his final four to reach 8 under.
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Justin Rose Named 2021 Payne Stewart Award Winner

The PGA Tour has named Justin Rose the recipient of the 2021 Payne Stewart Award, one of the tour’s foremost accolades which “recognizes character, sportsmanship and a commitment to charity.”. The annual award is named in honor of the three-time major champion who tragically died in a private plane accident...

Comments / 0

Community Policy