FedExCup Playoff Bubble: Where Big Names Need to Finish in Greensboro

Adam Scott reacts to his putt on the 8th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PGA Tour’s 2021 regular season ends this week with the 82nd edition of the Wyndham Championship. Only the top 125 will qualify for The Northern Trust, the opening leg of the FedExCup playoffs.

According to the PGA Tour, going back to 2007, nine players have qualified for all 14 FedExCup playoffs: Charley Hoffman, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III, Justin Rose and Ryan Moore.

Hoffman (30), Mickelson (54), Watson (71) and Snedeker (93) are all guaranteed a 15th straight postseason. Howell is not in the field, and will miss the playoffs for the first time in the FedExCup era.

The other four are on the bubble and have some work to do: Scott (121), Kuchar (124), Rose (138) and Moore (142).

Here’s where they need to finish to crack the top 125, and keep their streak alive.

Justin Rose prepares to hit his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial CC on May 30, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Tom Pennington via Getty Images)

Four Seeking 15

121. Adam Scott – The 2013 Masters winner is in at the moment but a top-40 finish would lock him in.

124. Matt Kuchar – Kuchar is also in at No. 124 but if he were to miss the cut he’d likely get knocked out of the postseason. A top-30 finish would seal the deal.

138. Justin Rose – The classy Englishman sits in 138th place and will need a top-10 finish to qualify for the playoffs.

142. Ryan Moore – The 2016 Ryder Cup member is ranked 142nd and will need a top-6 finish to punch his ticket to Liberty National.

Rickie Fowler looks on from the 13th green during the first round of The PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Other Notables on the Playoff Bubble

130. Rickie Fowler The fan favorite needs a 21st or better finish. Otherwise he’ll miss the playoffs for the first time in his career.

140. Francesco Molinari – The 2018 British Open winner sits 140th and will need a top-6 to move on.

161. Jason Dufner – The 2013 PGA winner will need a top-2 finish or his season ends.

171. Jim Herman – The Wyndham defending champ also will need a top-2 finish or his season is over.