Frederick County Sheriff's Office announces its SROs for upcoming school year

As schools usher in a new academic year, 16 school resource officers from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office are preparing to welcome students.

Frederick County Public Schools utilizes school resource officers from the sheriff's office, Frederick Police Department and Brunswick Police Department. Though there were debates at the local and state level earlier this year over whether to disband SRO programs, the sheriff's office said FCPS is continuing with its program.

FCSO recently named the SROs that students and staff can expect to see in their local schools this year. Sgt. Kevin Britt, Cpl. Travis Rohrer and Cpl. Chris Hadeed will serve as supervisors. Deputy 1st Class (DFC) Harold Jones is assigned to the investigator position. Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO patrol operations assistant commander, leads the SROs.

The assignments are as follows:

Catoctin High School – DFC Robert Davis

Frederick High School – DFC Robert Eyler

Heather Ridge – DFC Brian Stocks

Linganore High School – DFC Ted Mostoller

Middletown High School – DFC Andy Smothers

Oakdale High School – DFC Amber Owens

Gov. Thomas Johnson High School – DFC Dustin Turner

Tuscarora High School – DFC Randy Barrera, DFC David Sowers

Urbana High School – DFC Allen Herrmann, DFC Andy Sidow

Walkersville High School – DFC Tyler Olejniczak

Each SRO will also be responsible for their feeder elementary and middle schools, according to the sheriff's office.

“The Frederick County Sheriff’s has built what has been recognized as a model SRO program. We have proved that our program is very effective in the terms of protecting students and staff at our schools during school hours and school sponsored events after school,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a news release. “Our SROs have become and will continue to be role models for students. These SROs teach classes and are considered valuable community members in the respective communities they serve.”