Hopkins Historical Society has reopened

After being closing its doors due to the pandemic in March 2020, the Hopkins Historical Society is once again open to visitors. Located inside the Hopkins Activity Center (33 14th Ave N.), the museum is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. “We are hoping to ramp up hours as we add volunteers,” said Kristin Kaspar, board member. “We’re really happy to be open for the public to come in and do some family research or see the exhibits we have up,” she added. Anyone interested in volunteering is asking to contact the historical society can call 952-548-6480 or visit the website: www.hopkinshistoricalsociety.org.