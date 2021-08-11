Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins, MN

Hopkins Historical Society has reopened

By Kristen Miller
hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being closing its doors due to the pandemic in March 2020, the Hopkins Historical Society is once again open to visitors. Located inside the Hopkins Activity Center (33 14th Ave N.), the museum is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. “We are hoping to ramp up hours as we add volunteers,” said Kristin Kaspar, board member. “We’re really happy to be open for the public to come in and do some family research or see the exhibits we have up,” she added. Anyone interested in volunteering is asking to contact the historical society can call 952-548-6480 or visit the website: www.hopkinshistoricalsociety.org.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Hopkins, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Society
Hopkins, MN
Entertainment
Hopkins, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Images of bloodied Afghans contradict Taliban's claims of moderation

Reports that Taliban fighters have beaten women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul emerged on Wednesday after senior Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan and the militants attempted to consolidate their control after their rapid takeover of the the country. The Taliban's assurance of a “safe passage” to the Kabul...
Posted by
NBC News

Afghanistan's Taliban takeover was predictable. How did Biden miss the red flags?

On July 8, President Joe Biden assured the American people that it was “highly unlikely” the Taliban would take control of Afghanistan. That is exactly what happened five weeks later. And the catastrophic scenes in Kabul this week beg the obvious questions: How did the Biden administration get this so wrong? Why is the president now facing his own Saigon moment?

Comments / 0

Community Policy