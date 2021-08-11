Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Watch Wheels Through Time Get Speechless With Rare Harley Race Bike

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you spend much time perusing the wonderful treasure trove of videos on the Wheels Through Time YouTube channel, you’ll quickly see just how excited Matt Walksler is about the bikes his museum houses. Dale’s Wheels Through Time was founded by Matt’s dad, who sadly passed earlier in 2021. Both father and son have enthusiastically worked together on both the bikes and the museum for years, so it couldn’t be in better hands.

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hughes
Person
Valentino Rossi
Person
Harley Race
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harley Davidson#Speechless#The Wheels#Wheels Through Time#American#Cycle World#Peashooter#Wtt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsRideApart

Hot Wheels And SUPER73 Team Up To Launch This Badass E-Bike

I’m certain that I’m not alone when I say that Hot Wheels holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, Hot Wheels cars allowed me to live my automotive and motorcycle fantasies long before I ever learned how to drive a car or ride a motorbike. These days, the Mattel-owned company continues going strong, and is known as the global leader of vehicle culture.
CarsGovernment Technology

Can Harley-Davidson make e-bikes cool?

The motorcycle manufacturer is ramping up its efforts to get into the electric bike market. After about a year of releasing e-bikes that are reportedly surprisingly affordable, the company has announced the first iteration of a new series of one-off custom e-bikes. The company will hold online worldwide auctions for...
Carsmotor1.com

Harley rolls out Serial 1 e-bikes in Europe and North America

2021 is a watershed year for Harley-Davidson. The Motor Company introduced its first adventure bike, the Pan America, and updated the decrepit Sportster range with its lively Revolution Max engine. On the coattails of those two successful launches, Harley will now turn its attention to the urban/electric mobility sector for the first time with its Serial 1 electric bike lineup.
Cyclingrunningmagazine.ca

WATCH: trials bike rider completes pentathlon on two wheels

Anyone who’s spent time competing in track and field knows the rule: no bikes allowed on the track. Trials bike rider Tomomi Nishikubo apparently missed that memo, and the Japanese Red Bull rider recently completed a pentathlon on the track in a promotional video for his sponsor. This isn’t the pentathlon we’re used to seeing in track and field, but it is impressive nonetheless.
BicyclesPosted by
TechRadar

Can Harley become the Apple of e-bikes?

Whether or not you're a motorcyclist, the words 'Harley Davidson' are recognised the world over. And it's hard to think of a brand that's quite so, well, cool. So the fact that the American motorbike manufacturer is now going hard for the electronic bike market is a big deal. And Harley Davidson's latest e-bike is really making the world sit up and pay attention.
BicyclesCNET

Harley-Davidson 1-Off custom e-bike sells for $14,200 at auction

Electric bikes are cool, but most of them aren't necessarily that cool-looking. Harley-Davidson's e-bike brand, Serial 1, is hoping to change that one bike at a time with its 1-Off series of custom bikes. The first of these is called the Mosh/Chopper, and it just sold for a whopping $14,200 at auction, Serial 1 announced Tuesday.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Hot Wheels x SUPER73 unveil instantly collectible, limited edition e-bike and die-cast

SUPER73® – the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes – has partnered with Hot Wheels, the global powerhouse leader of vehicle culture, to create the Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX. Available in a strictly limited edition of just 24 units, these unique SUPER73-RX e-bikes have been built to allow the biggest SUPER73 fans to celebrate the incredible legacy of Hot Wheels. As the world’s leading vehicle franchise, Hot Wheels is the #1 selling toy globally, engaging fans through immersive live events, digital gaming and is the #1 rated Boys Toy Brand on YouTube. As such, the collaboration is guaranteed to become an instant and highly sought-after collectible for fans of both California-based brands.
CarsRideApart

Harley’s Serial 1 Auctions Off Schwinn Sting-Ray-Inspired E-Bike

Did you have a bike when you were a kid? Did you ever put baseball cards in the spokes for that perfectly pitched “exhaust note”? Or fashion a ramp out of bricks and plywood for Evel Knievel-worthy jumps. Well, if you still have fond memories of those times, chances are you’ll dig Serial 1’s one-off custom MOSH/CHOPPER.
Motorsportsdawsonnews.com

THIS WEEK IN RACING HISTORY: Not the First Time a Stock Car went on Two Wheels

On Sunday (8/15), the NASCAR Cup Series raced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series has crossed the historic Brickyard once a year since 1994, but this was the first time the infield road course was used. If you watched the race, it was interesting to say the very least. The highlight reels were filled with destroyed cars due to the curbing and rumble strips in the turns. And what was most shocking was that we literally saw full size stock cars catch air! It was hard to believe that a 3400 pound stock car could launch like it was an orange Dodge Charger with a #01 on the side driven by the Duke Boys.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race

Bagnaia was part of the leading group which pitted on lap 25 of 28 of Sunday’s crazy Red Bull Ring race when the rain fell harder. The Ducati rider began the final lap 27.3s behind eventual winner Brad Binder – who’d stayed out on slicks – down in 10th, before putting in a lap 15s quicker than the South African as he overtook nine riders to claim second.
CarsRideApart

3 Honda CBR1000RR Repsol Bikes Head To Auction For A Great Cause

Way back in October, 2019, American Honda was auctioning off a no-reserve 2001 Honda RC51 featuring a unique Jurassic Park III wrap, alongside a zero-mile CBX. The two Iconic Motorbikes auctions benefited pediatric cancer charity Ride for Kids, with all proceeds going to support that organization. That even included the buyer’s fee!
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Review

Judge me however you like, but I love Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure. Admittedly not quite enough to allow it to trouble the 2021 leaders which will be challenging for Game of the Year honours, but as a way of escaping the stresses of life when you need some frantic fun in your life, with a game that will happily let you jump in and out at will, it really does do the job.
Carscycleworld.com

That Time We Bought Pizza for 350 Harley Employees

When Harley-Davidson revealed the first video teaser of the Pan America in July 2018, I took a deep dive into nearly every frame of the video to see what I could glean from glimpses of sketches, mood boards, and CAD drawings as they flashed across the screen. Closer scrutiny of prototypes and preproduction units in motion gave me even more fodder for my assessment of what the bike could be when it hit the dealership floor. I made predictions on the frame, suspension, wheels, and even tires. And in my article I flippantly challenged the Pan America team regarding the wet weight of the upcoming adventure-tourer.
CarsRideApart

This Mint Ducati 999S Is Looking For A New Home

Few motorcycles stir the soul quite like a Ducati superbike. However, out of all the performance-oriented supersports to ever roll out of the factory of the House of Borgo Panigale, it can be said that the 999 is the least favored of them all. This is largely due to the sudden styling departure from its predecessor, the 916, a bike which is considered by many as the most beautiful motorcycle on the face of the earth.
CarsRideApart

This Custom 1974 Ducati 750 Sport Honors 55 Years Of Alpinestars

Just as the retro/modern-classic craze was reaching a fever pitch in 2015, Alpinestars released its vintage-inspired Oscar gear collection. While favoring classic styling, the range also boasted advanced safety features that has become synonymous with the Astars brand. Just three years later, in 2018, the Italian gear giant celebrated its...
CarsRideApart

Watch Allen Millyard Spiff Up His Honda RC374 Six Replica For A Ride

Name a more soothing, inspiring YouTube channel than Allen Millyard’s. We’ll wait. In 2021, produced an entire video series on his Millyard RC374 Honda six replica. He started back in February, talking about how Guy Martin’s RC174 replica had inspired Millyard’s own build, and then walking us through the engine build process.
CelebritiesTop Speed

Steve McQueen’s Coolest Front Wheel Bike Goes To Auction

Anything with Steve McQueen’s name attached to it will always add a couple of zeros to the asking price. That’s understandable when it’s a rare and desirable motorcycle or car, but when it’s a moped, aren’t we all going a bit mad? This 1970 Solex was used by McQueen on the set of the movie ’Le Mans’ and is now up for auction with an estimated price of $40-50,000. Would you be tempted?
Fort Wayne, INWANE-TV

USA Cycling mountain bike race held at Franke Park for first time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Youth Mountain Bike Club hosted a USA Cycling Youth-Only Mountain Bike Race at Franke Park on Sunday. “Our focus is on just the kids having fun and things staying safe,” said Bill Toler, the principal of Maple Creek Middle School and cofounder of the bike club. “We encourage them to do their best, you know, but the goal isn’t to win. It’s just to try to every time you race, improve a little bit.”
Carstecheblog.com

Strand Craft V8 Daytona GT is a Personal Watercraft Powered by a Supercharged Muscle Car Engine

Think of the Strand Craft V8 Daytona GT as the muscle car of jet skis, as it not only measures 17-feet-long and weigh in at 1,250-pounds, but it packs a supercharged 6.2L V8 engine that will let you speed through any kind of water. No top speed is mentioned, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it hang with a go-fast boat, which tops out between 60mph – 85mph. A previous model retailed at around $50,000 USD years ago, so this may be priced considerably higher. Read more for more pictures and information.
CarsRideApart

Triumph Unveils Speed Triple 1200 RR Design Prototype Teaser

On August 17, 2021, Triumph unveiled its new Speed Triple 1200 RR design prototype with a short teaser video and a handful of closeup photos. The overall impression is one of sleekness, speed, and rather inviting-looking aerodynamic fairings. Watching the video you see a white line being drawn, but aren’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy