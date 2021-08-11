Watch Wheels Through Time Get Speechless With Rare Harley Race Bike

On Sunday (8/15), the NASCAR Cup Series raced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series has crossed the historic Brickyard once a year since 1994, but this was the first time the infield road course was used. If you watched the race, it was interesting to say the very least. The highlight reels were filled with destroyed cars due to the curbing and rumble strips in the turns. And what was most shocking was that we literally saw full size stock cars catch air! It was hard to believe that a 3400 pound stock car could launch like it was an orange Dodge Charger with a #01 on the side driven by the Duke Boys.