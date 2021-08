In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram account Monday night, Osnes said she withdrew from a one-night benefit concert at East Hampton’s Guild Hall after the show’s COVID protocols changed and she needed proof of vaccination in order to join the production. In the Page Six report, a representative said that performers and staff must be vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test, but Osnes, who is unvaccinated, said the option for a negative test was not extended to her. Osnes said she “would have tested in a heartbeat — something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do so, in order to keep working safely.”