'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Talks Breakup With Ex-Fiancé Ian Jordan, Getting Back Into The Dating World & His New Relationship

This reality star is getting real about heartache and love. Queer Eye's Karamo Brown appeared on Catt Sadler's virtual talk show,A Drink With Live! Hosted by Catt Sadler, and discussed his breakup with ex-fiancé Ian Jordan, getting back in the dating world and finding new love.

Article continues below advertisement

On the Wednesday, August 11, episode, the 41-year-old culture expert dished on what was going on behind the scenes of his two-year-long engagement to Jordan and how the two were going to couple's therapy to figure out their issues.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The author and actor explained to the 46-year-old host, "The breakup with my ex, luckily he and I are still friends. We were together for nine years. We were planning our wedding. Our engagement got drawn out for two years, and the reason I would tell people like, oh, all these things. The reason that was, was because he didn't want me to tell that we were going through therapy because there was a lot of things that I was just like, before I walked down this aisle, we have to figure out."

Article continues below advertisement

For the reality star, it was important that the former couple asked the tough questions before they made the lifetime commitment. "We have to figure out, are we in line for the next 40 years? Are we in line with our values of how we are going to raise our family, our grandkids, if we have them? How are we going to align with what do we want to do with our finances, even more?" the former Dancing With The Stars contestant explained.

"But in the therapy, it just became abundantly clear to me that we weren't aligned," the father-of-two told Sadler.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @karamo/Instagram

Although the split was difficult for Brown, he did not waste any time putting himself out there. "I was on Tinder swiping. I was on a date every single day while I was in Austin," he dished. "I went on at least 40 dates with 40 guys in a matter of time, I'm not joking."

Article continues below advertisement

The reality personality continued, saying that he was "that serious" now that he knew what he wanted and deserved in a relationship, "because I'd already did the work on myself. I was like, let me go out there and find someone," the star revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @karamo/Instagram

Shockingly it was not a dating app that brought him to his new love, Carlos Mendel, but another social media platform. "Let me tell you something. The day I deleted Tinder, I went to Instagram and was looking at beauty things. I like to watch makeup and hair things because they relax me, even though I'm bald and he's a beauty photographer."

Article continues below advertisement

"So he shoots the makeup for Kylie Cosmetics, all these big brands. I saw his and it was like, these are some beautiful shots and I accidentally clicked a photo," he divulged.

But this one mistaken click would totally change the path of his life. "He saw it and said, thank you for liking my work and that's how we met." As they say, the rest is history.