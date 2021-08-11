AG Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear's mask mandate in Kentucky Supreme Court

Just hours after Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring masks for all schools in Kentucky, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he planned to challenge that order.

On Wednesday, Cameron filed a response with the Kentucky Supreme Court. He argued the governor's order goes against laws passed during this year's General Assembly and violates the Boone Circuit Court injunction.

Cameron issued a statement after his filing:

“A Kentucky Circuit Court Judge issued a binding injunction against the Governor and said that he must follow the laws passed by the General Assembly. Yesterday, the Governor directly ignored the court and engaged in an unlawful exercise of power by issuing his executive order.

The legitimacy of our government depends on the Governor respecting the judicial power of the courts and the law-making power of the legislature, and right now he is disregarding both.

The Governor does not have to choose between following the science and following the law. The two can and should work together. If he believes that the science requires a statewide mask mandate for schools and childcare centers, then he needs to do what the law requires and work with the General Assembly to put the necessary health precautions in place.

The matter remains before the Supreme Court, and the court will now review our arguments and determine what process the Governor must follow.”

Beshear maintained during his Tuesday press conference that he is acting in the best interest of Kentucky’s children by signing the order.

“We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen during COVID right now. This move is supported by medical organizations, local health department leaders, businesses and education leaders. It is also supported by the Kentucky Chamber, representing 3,800 member businesses across the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said . “This is a united front of saving lives, keeping our kids in school and keeping our economy and workforce going.”

Kentucky reported 2,500 cases of the virus on Tuesday and 7 deaths.

View Cameron's filing here .

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

RELATED VIDEO