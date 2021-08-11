American Public Media Group Names First Female CEO

Among the young generation, the term has become a somewhat fancier term. Like, everyone wants to be CEO, which is perfectly all right. However, the position of a vital CEO requires immense dedication, courage, leadership, and, most important, the right mind. Moreover, there can be a different success recipe for many CEOs. Today, we will be talking about the success recipe of Dena Tech Solutions CEO and founder Dena Konrad. Dena Konrad is an exceptional figure who has redefined entrepreneurship for women. This article will serve as a good point of inspiration for young females dreaming to become a CEO. Do you know that only 4.2% of the Fortune 500 CEOs are women?