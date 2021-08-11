American Public Media Group Names First Female CEO
Jean Taylor Named President & CEO of American Public Media Group Taylor will be the organization’s first female CEO. American Public Media Group’s (APMG) Board of Trustees announced today the selection of Jean Taylor as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of APMG. A search committee appointed by the Board led a rigorous, national search in partnership with Koya Partners, the executive search firm that specializes in partnering with mission-driven clients. Taylor will begin her duties as CEO on Aug. 23.radiofacts.com
