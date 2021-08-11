Cancel
Louisville, KY

NIMBUS Wins Silver as Ad Age’s Southeast Small Agency of the Year

By Radio Facts
radiofacts.com
 6 days ago

NIMBUS Wins Silver as Ad Age’s Southeast Small Agency of the Year. Award is Louisville-based strategic marketing firm’s second Ad Age honor in 2021. The summer of accolades continues for NIMBUS, a strategic multicultural marketing firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Last week, they were named the Southeast’s Silver winner of the 2021 Small Agency of The Year Awards presented by Ad Age—an industry-leading global media brand and focused on curated creativity, people and culture. In June, NIMBUS was named Ad Age’s 2021 Multicultural Agency of The Year.

