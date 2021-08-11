Register for Cadillac Festival of the Races: September 4th

On your mark…Get set…Go!

The Cadillac Area YMCA is excited to announce that they will be hosting the Cadillac Festival of Races on Saturday September 4th at 8 a.m.

There will be a 5K and 10K, as well as activities for children. It will be held right in Downtown Cadillac, starting at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion by the lake.

All proceeds will go towards the YMCA’s free 7th Grade Membership Program that will allow students free access to the Y’s facilities, a free healthy meal at the Teen Center, homework help and mentoring, and free transportation from school.

Students will have access to all facilities and including the gym and pool, where they will have an opportunity to make friends, create healthy habits, and obtain a greater sense of independence in a safe environment.

Registration is accepted until August 17th for $35, and $50 after August 17th. Registration will also be available on-site.

To register please CLICK HERE.