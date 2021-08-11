Cancel
Jury selected in R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial

By Elizabeth Rosner, Priscilla DeGregory
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn anonymous jury was selected Wednesday to weigh sex-trafficking charges against R. Kelly, who faces multiple allegations that he sexually abused women and girls for decades. Brooklyn federal Judge Ann Donnelly swore in the 12-person panel — seven men and five women — after they were selected. There are also six alternate jurors.

