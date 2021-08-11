Jury selected in R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial

The wack juice continues to be poured on R. Kelly. He now claims his finances are in shambles weeks away from a major trial starting. As spotted on Page Six the Pied Piper Of Pee-Pee is in a place far more sunken that any of his fans or haters have imagined. Earlier this week he appeared in Brooklyn federal court for a hearing. During the proceedings his lawyer revealed that The R is hurting financially. “His finances are depleted,” said Devereaux Cannick. “I ask the court to give him daily copies of the transcripts.” He also stated that the Chicago, Illinois native has gotten severely out of shape while behind bars. “We need measurements for appropriate attire for his trial,” he said. “We’re trying to get his measurements. How can we take his size?” To which Judge Ann Donnelly retorted sharply “I’m not taking his size.”