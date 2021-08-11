Cancel
Mental Health

Wellness Wednesday: Back to School Mental Health Tips with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

It is back to school season and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan wants to make sure your kids and teens stay mentally well this school year.

Children and adolescents might not be equipped with the same coping skills as adults. They also might not have the words to explain what they’re feeling.

Mental health-related emergency room visits increased substantially for children and teens during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the proportion of related visits were up 24% for children five to 11 years old and 31% for children 12 to 17 years when compared to the same time period in 2019.

What are some things we need to think about when talking to kids about mental health?

  • Normalize talking about feelings and everything else
  • Regularly check in about the day-to-day
  • Naming feelings and talk about them in age-appropriate ways
  • Listen without judgement
  • Letting children and teens know they are heard and that their feelings are valid will build trust
  • While it’s tempting to “fix” a problem, it may be enough to listen
  • Discuss difficult topics
  • Talking about depression or suicide might feel scary, but being open and honest about mental health conditions can save lives
  • While there’s a perception that talking about suicide could lead to increased thoughts of suicide, research has shown that the opposite is true: talking about suicide can encourage those in danger to seek help

Why is changing the stigma around mental health important?

  • Depending on the context, how we reference terminology for mental health or behavioral health may vary.
  • Behavioral health is more of an umbrella term and descriptor of mental health for serious mental illness, such as:
  • Severe major depression
  • Schizophrenia
  • Bipolar illness
  • Severe personality disorder
  • Differentiating it from substance use disorder, which is another behavioral health condition but a different category. Substance use disorder is the inappropriate use of substances for other than medicinal purposes.
  • Trying to label someone is a stigma, however trying to characterize and be able to affect some positive outcome – that’s a different use of the term.

To learn more about the mental health resources with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, click here.

