South Carolinians are gravitating toward the state's coastline and the suburbs south of Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed Census figures released Thursday show. Since 2010, the state has grown by nearly 500,000 people to a total population of 5.1 million in 2020, though it wasn't enough to add another U.S. House seat. Still, the 10.7% increase makes South Carolina the 10th fastest-growing state as it rises above Alabama to become the 23rd most populous state in the U.S.