Graham McAfoos, Jaxson Sheets and Keith Gilchrese Lead Alton High Football Team Into 2021 Season
ALTON – Alton High School’s 2021-2022 football season officially began this week! Not only is this a new season, but it is also a season that will hopefully feature minimal complications due to COVID-19. The Redbirds are certainly ready to bring something positive to this year after the pandemic-stricken 2020-2021 season, and three leaders to drive the Red charge are Graham McAfoos, Jaxson Sheets, and Keith Gilchrese.www.riverbender.com
