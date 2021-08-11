Transcript: ODs can better connect with patients through stories
Gretchyn Bailey, NCLC, FAAO: Hi, everyone. I’m Gretchyn Bailey with Optometry Times®. And today I have the pleasure of speaking with Colette Carlson. She is a professional speaker and human behavior expert. She talks with people about how to transform relationships through the power of connected conversations. And she is doing that now with the CLI, the Contact Lens Institute. Colette, welcome. Thank you so much for talking with me today.www.optometrytimes.com
Comments / 0