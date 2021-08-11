How diabetes and glaucoma intersect
Consider the impact of diabetes on management of patients with glaucoma. The estimated global prevalence of diabetes mellitus was 463 million in 2019, representing 9.3% of the world’s population with the numbers predicted to increase to 578 million by 2030.1 Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, largely because of its effect on the retina. However, diabetes also affects virtually every other structure in the eye and is a risk factor for numerous ocular pathologies. Yet its relationship to primary open-angle glaucoma is debatable despite multiple disease mechanisms that are common to both diabetes and glaucoma.2.www.optometrytimes.com
Comments / 0