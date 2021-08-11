Cancel
Tennessee replaces Jason Witten's Neyland scoreboard banner with image of current Vol NFL star

By Travis Jaudon
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scoreboard at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium will look a little different this fall in Knoxville, according to the Tennessean. On Wednesday, the school announced it would be changing one of the three featured images on the scoreboard. Former UT and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten had his image removed and replaced with that of current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, another former Vol standout.

