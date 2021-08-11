5 Low-Maintenance Houseplants That Basically Thrive on Neglect

Every gardener takes care of their plants like they're their children; this is why the subject of pruning is often so confusing for many. Pruning the plants promptly helps encourage their growth and appearance. However, the plant parents find this scientific piece of advice hard to swallow, and they don't want to cut off a healthy and growing plant unnecessarily; it's justified since plants take a lot of care and time to start growing, and no one wants to hinder that process. However, what most people don't realize is that the benefits will far outweigh the short-term consequences.