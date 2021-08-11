5 Low-Maintenance Houseplants That Basically Thrive on Neglect
Sometimes, as a houseplant lover and owner, you just don’t have the room, space, or time to care for a fast-growing plant. While these plants might be “easy-going” in terms of their light and water requirements, frequent houseplant repotting can be just as much of a time suck. Some popular houseplants grow out of their pots so quickly it’s almost like magic (looking at you, monstera). And that’s great if you have the room and the time! But if you don’t, these plants can be a hassle.www.apartmenttherapy.com
