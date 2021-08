Biopics ain’t Wikipedia entries. Lives never conform to a tidy narrative arc — even one as dramatic as Aretha Franklin’s. With Respect, screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson and director Liesl Tommy did an admirable job condensing 20 years of the Queen of Soul’s tumultuous life into a mere two-and-a-half hours. Thanks to some impressive research and Jennifer Hudson’s captivating performance as the late icon, the film treats viewers to a host of her most transformative moments. You’re in the studio as Franklin finds the groove for her breakthrough hit, “I’ll Never Love a Man (The Way That I Love You).” You’re in the front row as she blows the roof off Madison Square Garden with “Respect.” You’re backstage as she prepares to record her landmark live album, Amazing Grace. The career highlights are all there … but naturally, there were some moments in the movie that strayed from reality. Timelines are skewed, characters are condensed, and fibs are told out of, well…respect. Read on as we separate fact from fiction. [Spoilers Ahead!]