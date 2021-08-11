Cancel
This Luxurious Find Actually Helps Me Sleep Better and Wake Up Feeling More Energized

By Jasmine Grant
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Now that I’m in my thirties, adequate sleep is one of those things I simply won’t sacrifice. I make it a point to get a full eight hours of zzz’s (yes, even on weeknights) because I feel like I’m running on E without adequate rest. Over the years, I’ve learned that calling it a night involves so much more than plopping your head on the pillow and drifting off. You need quality sheets, a cozy comforter, and (according to experts) total darkness. One way to achieve the latter? Sleep masks. After trying out several for our Best List, I totally fell in love with the lustrous silk sleep mask and pillowcase set from Cilque. Yep, going to bed just got oh-so bougie, and I’m loving it!

Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

