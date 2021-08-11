Cancel
Books & Literature

Fiction book review – Cimarron

By Stephanie Lott
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI chose to read Cimarron by Edna Ferber because the movie based on this book won an Oscar in 1931. It was the first western film to do so. There are many colorful characters in this western tale. Yancey Cravat with his smooth-talking ways stands out. Sabra, Yancey’s wife is a strong female character, but not quite endearing. She was blatantly racist for one and walked around with a sense of entitlement because of her upper-class upbringing. Despite her narrowmindedness she became quite successful in everything she set out to do. She had to be strong because Yancey was so weak and was a terrible husband.

