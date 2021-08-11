Housing solutions?

In 1981, the Town of Telluride passed the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) to fund sorely needed capital improvements and to try to build a tourist economy. The RETT was also a way to lessen the financial impact on local property owners and help them survive financially with lower property taxes. At the end of 2020, the total amount of RETT collected by the Town of Telluride since 1981 was over $118 million. Last year, the Town of Telluride collected $2,928,700 in construction and development fees. Since 2010, those construction and development fees totaled over $20 million. Yet Kathy Green suggested to the most recent Planning and Zoning Commission that “development is not paying its way.” Nothing is further from the truth. The money above could have bought all the land needed for 400-plus employee deed-restricted units long ago when land and construction were significantly less expensive. Yet, P&Z agreed to raise the “affordable housing mitigation” fee by about 50 percent. There didn’t seem to be any discussion about the negative impact of such high fees and how those fees might lower the amount of workforce housing being built.