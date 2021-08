Stay off the sidewalks! My oldest son turned 15 a couples of months ago. So, of course we have to joke about staying off the sidewalks and over dramatize for fun. All in all, he is a doing great job being cautious and a humble learner. There are, of course, basic instructions about driving that we are teaching which are very applicable to life. “You can only control how you respond to what is in front of you. Check your mirrors, but focus forward. You can’t control what happens in your rearview mirror. If you drive focusing on the rearview mirror you will end up hurting yourself and others.”