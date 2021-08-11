Polish Parliament Votes to Prevent Foreign Ownership of Media, Discovery Appeals to Prevent it Becoming Law

Discovery Inc. has been granted a Dutch license that would allow it to keep broadcasting its independent news channel TVN24 into Poland. The announcement Monday comes as Poland’s state broadcasting authority has for a year and a half refused to renew TVN24’s license, which expires Sept. 26. The independent television channel is watched by millions of people daily in Poland and has published reports that criticize the country’s right-wing nationalist government. In another challenge for Discovery, the lower house of Poland’s parliament gave initial approval last week to a bill which — if it gets final passage and the president’s approval —...