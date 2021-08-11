Cancel
Law

Polish Parliament Votes to Prevent Foreign Ownership of Media, Discovery Appeals to Prevent it Becoming Law

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long day of debates, the lower house of the Polish parliament has voted in favor of a bill that proposes to prevent non-European ownership of Polish media companies. The bill was passed on Wednesday with 228 votes in favour, 216 against and 10 abstentions. It must now be passed in the upper house of parliament to become law. Discovery has appealed to the upper house and the Polish president to prevent this happening.

Andrzej Duda
Poland
