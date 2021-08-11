ExclusiveJoey King and Joel Courtney Say Goodbye to ‘The Kissing Booth’ Movies: ‘It’s Happy’ and ‘It’s Sad’
It’s officially over! Joey King and Joel Courtney are finally saying goodbye to The Kissing Booth franchise. “It’s emotional. It’s happy. It’s sad,” Joey, 22, tells J-14 exclusively while promoting The Kissing Booth 3. “I’ve had an incredible journey with these films. I’ve gone through so much while making them. It’s a little surreal that it’s over, and it does bring up a lot of emotions.”www.j-14.com
