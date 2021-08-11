Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

ExclusiveJoey King and Joel Courtney Say Goodbye to ‘The Kissing Booth’ Movies: ‘It’s Happy’ and ‘It’s Sad’

By Shelby Stivale
j-14.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially over! Joey King and Joel Courtney are finally saying goodbye to The Kissing Booth franchise. “It’s emotional. It’s happy. It’s sad,” Joey, 22, tells J-14 exclusively while promoting The Kissing Booth 3. “I’ve had an incredible journey with these films. I’ve gone through so much while making them. It’s a little surreal that it’s over, and it does bring up a lot of emotions.”

www.j-14.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
Person
Joel Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kissing Booth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Says Goodbye to Hunter King

That’s a wrap for THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS’ Hunter King (Summer) and Michael Mealor (Kyle). The characters said their goodbyes to family and friends this week as they chose to remain in Italy, facilitating the exits of their portrayers. And while Mealor confirmed he was leaving himself last month, there had been no formal announcement regarding King’s status with the soap.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“The Kissing Booth”: 10 things you should know about Joey King, the star of “The Kissing Booth 3”

Therefore, here we review the crucial data to better know and understand the great career that the star has had in the entertainment industry. Despite the fact that her career has taken off more for “The Kissing Stand”, Joey King began to act from a very young age, at 3 years old, in theatrical productions with her sisters and was also in commercials for cereals. His debut was in an episodes of “Zack y Cody”. He got the role of Ramona Quimby in “Ramona and Beezus” and then had participations in “The spell”, “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”, “Crazy and stupid love”, Among other productions in which he shared roles with Anne Hathaway, Christian Bale, Mila Kunis, Marion Cotillar, Emma Stone, among others.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Kissing Booth 3 spoilers: Who gets engaged in The Kissing Booth 3? – Netflix News

The Kissing Booth 3 is finally streaming on Netflix and boy what a wild and unexpectedly crazy ride the final film in the beloved franchise turned out to be. While we anticipated the final film in the trilogy would once again bring the romance and drama, nothing could prepare us for the many shocking twists and turns the writers threw our way across the movie. If you haven’t yet had the chance to complete the film, this might be a good place to bookmark this piece and return after watching as we’re able to get into some major spoilers!
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

The Kissing Booth 3

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. The third one the writers in my opinion did a poor job. It’s the worst one out of all three and horrible ending. Actors great just like in the other 2 movies. T... Continue reading. Adult Written byVassy August 11, 2021. It’s...
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Review: Netflix’s Icky YA Rom-Com Trilogy Finds Its Forgettable Finale

Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” franchise began with sexist and retrograde attitudes toward its high school-age lead characters, then evolved into a collection of romantic tropes and tricks that give the genre a bad name. Now we are left with the final insult: Three films in, this series still doesn’t get its leading lady. In the face of icky writing, limp directing, awful pacing, horrific green screen, and terrible jokes, star Joey King spent three film adaptations of Beth Reeckles’ YA novels injecting heart and humor into her Elle Evans. Still,
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

What's on Netflix This Week: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo, The Kissing Booth 3

This is a quiet week on Netflix, with the most notable release over the next few days being The Kissing Booth 3, which promises more kissing and a classic teen movie dilemma where the main character has to choose what college to attend. Also premiering this week is Vivo, an animated movie about a musical kinkajou voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Joey King in Rowen Rose to Promote ''The Kissing Booth 3''

Joey King is back on the promo trail for ''The Kissing Booth 3'' and her stylist Jared Eng posted her look on instagram this evening(August 10th). Rocking a chic look, she posed for the gram in a ROWEN ROSE SPRING 2021 red & white squared print dress and earrings. The dress featured lightly padded shoulders with a cutout back and back slit. Sandals or pumps could easily work here but I like that she chose boots.
MoviesMiddletown Press

How Joey King Ensured That the Ending of 'Kissing Booth 3' Was 'Just Right'

For “Kissing Booth 3” star Joey King, it was imperative that the last installment end the effervescent Elle Evans’ story in a way that was “just right.” Luckily, as an executive producer on the Netflix rom-com, King got her say. More from Variety. Kyle Allen Joins Joey King's Supernatural Romance...
MoviesHello Magazine

Viewers are saying the same thing about Kissing Booth 3

Kissing Booth 3 finally landed on Netflix on Wednesday, and viewers have been saying the same thing about the third instalment of the popular film series. The film follows Elle during the summer before she heads to college, where she is faced with whether she should move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfil her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee.
MoviesMuscatine Journal

Worth Watching: ‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Aug. 17 sees the new film Beckett, a political thriller starring John David Washington, at No. 1 for the second day in a row. The animated kids movie Vivo, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, reclaims the second spot, with The Kissing Booth 3 dropping a spot to third. The new documentary Misha and the Wolves, which has a true crime feel to it, clings onto the tenth spot, but for how long?
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Joey King’s Adorable New Teen Rom-Com Is Dominating Netflix

There’s nothing quite like settling in with some popcorn to enjoy a lovely romantic comedy on Netflix — especially in current stressful times. On top of that, there’s nothing quite like seeing an epic romantic story come to its conclusion. Fortunately, the final movie in a major trilogy just released on Netflix featuring Joey King has it all.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Kissing Booth 3, Riverdale, and Marvel's What If...? Headline a Packed Day

Today brings a host of high-profile returns, including the third and final film in The Kissing Booth saga, teen drama Riverdale, and Season 37 of The Challenge. Plus, Disney+ reimagines the MCU’s biggest moments in the new animated series What If…? , a shark jumps to CNBC, and Netflix bows Bake Squad, a new baking competition hosted by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:

Comments / 0

Community Policy