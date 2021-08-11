Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Payments company Marqeta beats revenue estimates as transactions surge

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cj24V_0bOpPRId00

(Reuters) -Payments company Marqeta Inc reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday that beat market estimates, as the company benefited from a surge in transactions made through its platform.

Net revenue rose to $122.27 million for the quarter ended June 30, from $69.4 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $99.75 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Financial technology companies like Marqeta have gained from an uptick in virtual transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has boosted online spending on shopping and food deliveries.

The company’s net loss widened to $68.55 million, or 29 cents per share for the quarter, from $7.1 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier, due to higher employee-related costs.

Marqeta, which provides payments services to customers including Uber Technologies Inc and DoorDash Inc, reported its earnings for the first time after making its stock market debut in June.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Companies#Marqeta Inc#Ibes#Refinitiv#Uber Technologies Inc#Doordash Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Analog Devices Beats Third-Quarter Forecasts as Revenue Surges

Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Report beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings expectations as revenue at the semiconductor giant jumped. Analog Devices reported net income of $503.3 million, or $1.35 a share, up from $362.7 million, 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings came to $1.72 a...
Entertainmentkfgo.com

Tencent Music beats revenue estimates on advertising, paid subscriber boost

China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat expectations for quarterly revenue Monday as its advertising business rebounded and more people subscribed to its music streaming platform. Tencent Music, China’s answer to Spotify, has tried to attract more paying users in recent months by focusing on long-form audio and expanding its library...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Embraer (ERJ) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

ERJ - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 24 cents per American Depository share (ADS) against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents. The bottom line also improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.08. Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of...
Financial Reports360dx.com

Lucira Health Posts $12.4M in Revenues, Beats Wall Street Estimate

NEW YORK – Lucira Health reported on Thursday after the close of the market that it had $12.4 million in revenues for the second quarter, the firm's second full quarter of commercial activity. The Emeryville, California-based developer of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases went public in February. For the quarter...
Financial Reportswhbl.com

DoorDash beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – DoorDash Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-era boom in food delivery stayed strong even after easing curbs and growing vaccination rates encouraged people to dine out more. The company said revenue rose 83% to $1.24 billion for the second quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Clever Leaves Holdings Q2 Revenue Jumps 89% To $3.7M Slightly Beating Estimates, Projects FY Revenue Between $17M To $20M

Multinational cannabis operator Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) reported its financial and operating results Thursday for the second quarter of 2021, with revenue of $3.7 million, beating Seeking Alpha estimates of $3.48 million. Revenue increased 89% to $3.7 million compared to $1.9 million, driven by both core segments of the...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

CyberArk (CYBR) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

CYBR - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line lagged the same. The leading Identity Security solution provider reported non-GAAP earnings of a penny, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents per share. The figure declined 97.6% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 42 cents per share.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Posts Strong Quarter: Revenue Jumps 17.7% To $210M Beating Estimates, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Reaffirms Guidance

Multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced its second-quarter financial results on Friday with revenue of $210.0 million beating Seeking Alpha estimates of $195.29 million. The revenue grew 17.7% from the previous quarter, and 122.8% year-over-year. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights. Gross profit excluding fair value markup for...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

(Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales above expectations, as the U.S. data analytics firm shored up more software contracts with corporations and government agencies. Shares of the Denver, Colorado-based company were up nearly 6% in premarket trade on Thursday. Co-founded...
Financial Reportstokenpost.com

Crypto exchange Coinbase beats estimates and posts $1.9B Q2 revenue as monthly transacting users spikes by 44%

Despite the crypto market’s correction in May, Coinbase posted a strong performance for the second quarter. The U.S. crypto exchange posted transaction revenue of almost $2 billion beating previous analyst estimates. In its second-quarter earnings report, Coinbase’s transaction revenue soared to $1.9 billion for the second quarter. The figure is...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

eBay Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses in Q2; Outlook Falls Short of Estimates

Investing.com - eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY ) reported mixed second-quarter results on Wednesday as earnings topped, but revenue missed analysts' forecasts, while guidance on third-quarter revenue also fell short of Wall Street estimates. eBay shares fell 1.1% in after-hours trade following the report. eBay announced earnings per share of 99 cents...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Elbit Systems (ESLT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 38.82%. A quarter...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Cyberark Stock Surging on Revenue Beat, Strong Outlook

While Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) posted second-quarter earnings of $0.01, which just barely missed expectations, investors seem to be looking toward the company's solid 10% year-over-year revenue growth to $117.2 million, which easily topped analysts' estimates. The firm also issued current-quarter and full-year guidance, with its total revenue expected to come in between $116 million and $124.0 million for the third quarter, and its full-year revenue projected at $484 million to $496 million.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Avnet's (AVT) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Meet Estimates

AVT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. The reported figure also jumped 75% year over year and 51.4%, sequentially. Revenues jumped 25.7%, year over year, and 6.3%, sequentially, to $5.23 billion. On a constant currency basis,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy