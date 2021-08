BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven members of a violent Baltimore gang known as “39 Babies” or “GreenTeam” have been indicted for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first-degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. Attorney General Brian Frosh joined BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison and the ATF to announce the indictment Wednesday. “Murder, assault and carjacking are among the hundreds of charges in the indictments of the members of the 39 Babies organization,” said Frosh. “These men used threats and violence to control their territory and retaliate against adversaries. They flaunted guns and money on social media and in music videos. Our partnership with...