Clown Classic Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $50K To Grant Wishes For Kids
A local charity asked people to come out and support terminally ill children at the 37th Annual Clown Classic Golf Tournament, and the Lake of the Ozarks community stepped up. The Dream Factory, one of the largest wish-granting organizations in the country, was the beneficiary of a $49,601 donation from the RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks Charitable Foundation raised through this year's Clown Classic.www.lakeexpo.com
