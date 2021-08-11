Clown Classic Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $50K To Grant Wishes For Kids

Greensboro, NC - After taking a year off because of the Pandemic, the Ricky Proehl Golf Classic is returning this Fall, along with a Blue Jeans and Bourbon dinner. Proceeds from both events will go to the P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation, which funds a number of local charities, as well as scholarships for Triad-area latch-key kids to participate in special after school programs. The Foundation was established by Super Bowl champion and Carolina Panthers star Ricky Proehl and his wife Kelly.