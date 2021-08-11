Erin Tiernan: Amtrak says employees must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus or submit to weekly testing
Aug. 11—Amtrak will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing, the passenger rail company announced Wednesday. "Because vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves, our families, and our customers, we have made some important decisions regarding Amtrak vaccination requirements," William Flynn, Amtrak's chief executive, wrote in a memo to the company's more than 18,000 employees.www.tribuneledgernews.com
