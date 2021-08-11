Cancel
Erin Tiernan: Amtrak says employees must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus or submit to weekly testing

By Erin Tiernan, Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Aug. 11—Amtrak will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing, the passenger rail company announced Wednesday. "Because vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves, our families, and our customers, we have made some important decisions regarding Amtrak vaccination requirements," William Flynn, Amtrak's chief executive, wrote in a memo to the company's more than 18,000 employees.

