Rodon (9-5) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 11 over five innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Saturday. Rodon entered on a two-game losing skid and failed to pitch more than four innings in each loss. He was also suffering from reduced fastball velocity, so the White Sox gave him extended rest for this start. Pitching on eight days' rest, Rodon struck out the side in the first inning, using a fastball that reached 98.5 mph. It was a stark difference from the previous two starts, when the left-hander allowed runs in the first and second innings. Rodon's next turn in the rotation is due Thursday at home against the Yankees.