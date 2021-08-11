What Crazy Food Combinations Await Us This Year at the State Fair of Texas?
If you plan on going to the State Fair of Texas, show up hungry. They have plenty to offer and we have our first look at the 2021 Big Tex Choice Award nominees. I actually went to the State Fair of Texas for the first time back in 2019. It was a lot of fun, but missed out on so much stuff. Seriously, they have so much to do there and I now know why everyone says it is a must visit every year. Being a fat kid at heart, my favorite part was the food.1023thebullfm.com
