Former Alabama DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signs with the San Francisco 49ers

By Patrick Dowd
tdalabamamag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday the San Francisco 49ers signed former Alabama defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The news was first announced by his agency Sports Trust Advisors. A former first round pick by the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix has bounced around the league over the past few seasons donning the uniforms of the Washington Football Team as well as the Chicago Bears.

tdalabamamag.com

Comments / 0

