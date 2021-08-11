Village of Deerfield okays Autumn Wood Apartments site plans
The Deerfield Village Board has approved the architectural site plan, exterior elevations and exterior renderings for the Autumn Wood Apartments on the village’s south side. At the board’s Aug. 9 meeting, Brett Riemen, a partner with developer Lakestone Properties in McFarland, recapped what was discussed at previous meetings and highlighted recent changes designed in part to help the development better fit into the neighborhood.www.hngnews.com
