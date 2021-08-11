Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Under faculty pressure, University of Iowa President Barb Wilson not changing course on COVID-19 protocols

Ames Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her second month on the job, University of Iowa President Barb Wilson is facing pointed questions from faculty leaders about COVID-19 guidance for the fall semester while trying to keep the university within the parameters already set by the state Board of Regents that hired her. Referencing the lack...

www.amestrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Covid 19#University Of Iowa#Uiowa#The Board Of Regents#The Press Citizen#Iowa State University#House#Penn State#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Jefferson University Hospitals Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine For Employees In Clinical Environments, Faculty & Staff In Academic Environments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Jefferson University Hospitals. The requirement is for all employees and medical staff who work in clinical environments, as well as faculty and staff in academic environments. The vaccine requirement comes as cases of the “highly contagious” Delta variant continue to increase. Employees have until Oct. 29 to meet the mandate. Jefferson tells the Philadelphia Business Journal they are working out details on how to handle medical and religious exemptions, but any of the 32,000 employees without exemptions who does not comply with the mandate will be terminated. “While we have the deepest appreciation and respect for all of our faculty, employees, students and patients, we must maintain a safe environment,” Jefferson said in a newsletter online. “This decision is based on the threat of the Delta variant, the strength of the science surrounding the vaccine, the many valued conversations we’ve had with our employees, and the overwhelming support for requiring vaccination from the CDC, and many major healthcare organizations, universities and professional societies.”
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

University of Nebraska COVID protocols spark some opposition at regents meeting

Several people aired concerns to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday regarding the university system’s recently announced COVID-19 safety protocols. Some criticized the use of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s voluntary vaccine registration program and Safer Community App, which is used by students to schedule COVID-19 testing and access results.
Orangeburg, SCwach.com

Some universities in SC changing course as coronavirus cases spike

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike, two universities in Orangeburg are putting health and safety first. Claflin University has already begun its fall semester and in order to ease students back in, stepped up protocols and offered incentives, according to Assistant Vice President of Communications and Marketing, George Johnson.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

University of Nebraska announces new COVID safety protocols

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska has announced updated coronavirus protocols in response to a rising number of cases in the state and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The university says all vaccinated faculty, staff, students and visitors to its campuses are encouraged,...
Athens, OHohio.edu

University leaders share updated COVID-19 protocols for fall

The following message was shared with the Ohio University community on Aug. 4, 2021. In just under three weeks, we will begin face-to-face classes on all campuses as we return to a more normal learning environment. Even as we are excited about having more students back on all our campuses, we have been closely watching the recent shift in COVID-19 transmission rates here in Ohio and across the country. As you have likely seen in reports from national health experts, recent data indicates that breakthrough infections, though rare, can occur in vaccinated individuals and that even vaccinated individuals may be able to spread the Delta variant.
Collegestennesseestar.com

University of Minnesota Faculty Pushing for Mandatory COVID Vaccinations

More than 500 University of Minnesota faculty, staff, students, and alumni signed a letter asking the university to mandate the COVID vaccine for the 2021 school year as cases continue to rise. According to WCCO, a statement released by The University of Minnesota chapter of the American Association of University Professors says that there is “broad frustration and deep anger among faculty at Twin Cities that has been building over the summer about the unsafe reopening policies put forward by the administration.”
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

Under pressure from state government, school board reverses course and mandates masks

Starting before noon on Friday, Aug. 13, a small crowd started to form on the sidewalk outside the Warren Green Building and upstairs in an overflow meeting room; both areas offered screens with live video of the main meeting room on the first floor. Inside, at 12:30 p.m., the school board convened an emergency work session to discuss a universal mask mandate handed down to Virginia school districts 24 hours earlier.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

City schools review COVID protocols, no changes made

VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools reviewed its COVID-19 protocols Tuesday evening but made no changes. Last week, the school system reported 55 positive student cases, 12 positive teacher cases and 234 students and teachers in quarantine. At the Tuesday meeting, VCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason presented options to the board...
Collegesyourerie

Several local universities outline their COVID protocols for the fall semester

College campuses will soon be filled with students getting ready for the academic year. Several local universities outlined their COVID protocols for the fall semester. “There’s not a vaccine requirement from the university. We are strongly recommending that faculty students and staff be vaccinated and that they upload that vaccination record with the university,” said Ken Miller, Director of Administration for Penn State Behrend.
State College, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

As faculty vote no confidence, Penn State president says pressure applied from all sides on school's COVID-19 response

Penn State University President Eric Barron, facing criticism over his school’s COVID-19 response, is giving no hint that a vaccination mandate is forthcoming but says the state’s flagship university is protecting health while navigating sharp personal and political divides over masks and vaccines. His words came as the school’s Faculty...
Pitt County, NCWITN

UNC System President asks universities to require Faculty/Staff vaccinations or get regularly tested

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System President Peter Hans is asking all UNC System Schools to require their faculty and staff to either get vaccinated or get regularly tested for COVID-19. “I think it’s reasonable to ask our faculty and staff to comply with the same protective measures we are asking of our students,” said Hans in a letter to the school chancellors.
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh University requires COVID vaccine for faculty, staff

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University is expanding its vaccine requirement for the fall semester. All faculty and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of the month, the school announced Friday. The decision was made due to "increasing COVID case counts in the region...

Comments / 0

Community Policy