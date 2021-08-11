Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Elevate Ventures Awards Entrepreneurship Grants

By Wes Mills, Content Manager
Inside Indiana Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures has awarded a total of $200,000 in grants to four higher education institutions to help support entrepreneurship curriculum. Ball State University, Indiana Institute of Technology, Indiana University School of Medicine and the University of Evansville each received $50,000 to help the schools launch and improve programming to support growth of Indiana startups.

www.insideindianabusiness.com

