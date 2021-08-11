Elevate Ventures Awards Entrepreneurship Grants
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures has awarded a total of $200,000 in grants to four higher education institutions to help support entrepreneurship curriculum. Ball State University, Indiana Institute of Technology, Indiana University School of Medicine and the University of Evansville each received $50,000 to help the schools launch and improve programming to support growth of Indiana startups.www.insideindianabusiness.com
