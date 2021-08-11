Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McMinn County through 445 PM EDT At 419 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Athens, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Athens, Madisonville, Englewood, Niota and Clear Water. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH