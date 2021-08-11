Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McMinn County through 445 PM EDT At 419 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Athens, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Athens, Madisonville, Englewood, Niota and Clear Water. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, TN
City
Madisonville, TN
City
Athens, TN
City
Englewood, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Clear Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Images of bloodied Afghans contradict Taliban's claims of moderation

Reports that Taliban fighters have beaten women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul emerged on Wednesday after senior Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan and the militants attempted to consolidate their control after their rapid takeover of the the country. The Taliban's assurance of a “safe passage” to the Kabul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy